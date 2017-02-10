Audi’s compact high performance lineup has now been enhanced throughout – following the debut last September during the Paris Motor Show of the RS3 Sedan with 400 hp now the Geneva Motor Show will see the refreshed RS3 Sportback match the output.

This is the world’s strongest five-cylinder engine and the Ingolstadt-based automaker has treated the facelifted RS3 Sportback to the new engine – which is 33 hp (25 kW) and 15 Nm (11 lb-ft) more powerful and torquey than the previous installment of the hatchback – with the new 2.5-liter engine also. Both the RS3 sedan and Sportback now have 400 hp (294 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, so the updated hatchback will launch to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.1 seconds before reaching an electronically-limited 155 mph (250 km/h). Of course, as is customary these days, the brand can hook you up to an optional enhancement that will keep the limiter at 174 mph (280 km/h).

Traditional for any RS model is the exclusive use of the Quattro all-wheel-drive system, linked to the engine via a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox and an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch that will vary the torque between the two axles. The refreshed RS3 is 25 mm (one inch) lower than a standard A3 and benefits from a 20-mm wider front track, with large 310-mm brake discs in charge of stopping the machine. Audi can even hook the owner to optional high-performance carbon ceramic brakes up front, while the design is pretty much in line with the RS3 Sedan – and also packs 19-inch wheels or the optional matrix LED headlights or the all-digital instrument cluster (Audi Virtual Cockpit). First deliveries will come in August and the RS3 Sportback costs €54,600 in Germany.