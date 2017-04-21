While the Shanghai motor show has proven a major event for global automakers as well, we shouldn’t forget the local roster – Chery presented in front of the worldwide audience the Tiggo Sport Coupe Concept.

The model seems to be the Chinese response to quirky entries into the crossover segment such as the Nissan Juke or the more recent Toyota C-HR. A note – Chery has already been using the Tiggo brand as a staple of its crossovers, so a model coming out from the Sport Coupe concept would definitely serve as a stylish addition to the roster. The front end is unmistakable through the use of a strip of LEDs that connect the headlights, while the bumper features big air intakes and tow hooks in the lower portion to remind of rugged SUVs.

The profile seems very similar to that of the C-HR, while black cladded heavy sculpted fenders are both sporty and rugged. At the rear another strip of LEDs connects the taillights, while there are some tow hooks again to be found here. The cabin boasts a minimalist look by getting rid of numerous buttons – digital displays act as the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Chery has remained mum on powertrain specifics, only announcing the concept has the company’s currently on development autonomous technology. When not driving, occupants would even be able to play video games in the free time – as the model comes complete with a removable Bluetooth headset for “a realistic game experience”.