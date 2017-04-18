Audi is moving along with its marketing campaign for their upcoming major revelation taking place in China this week – the E-Tron Sportback Concept shows us more metal, also some design sketches.

While it wears the ‘Sportback’ moniker – which in the automaker’s lineup depicts a hatchback body type, this time around the prototype is actually of the crossover-coupe variety. Early teasers showed us the new concept is going to light up Auto Shanghai due to its string of LEDs front and back, and now we have more to reveal ahead of the actual public debut in front of the worldwide audience of the Auto Shanghai motor show. We now know the concept’s real name, though using the word “Sportback” is somewhat misleading – we’re not dealing with a regular hatchback like an A3 Sportback, instead going for the much more polarizing coupe-SUV design.

While the entire styling is being revealed via the design sketches, we can rest assured the reality is somewhat different – though we can easily imagine the concept will have huge wheels, just the proportions will look different in reality. We also glimpse the coupe-like rear-sliding roofline finished with an interesting spoiler. Audi has opted for an illuminated four-ring logo both front and rear, with high-tech headlights and a full-width red bar on the trunk lid – just like on the upcoming A8 flagship.