The American automaker has taken to the worldwide audience of the Shanghai motor show in China to take the wraps off its latest and biggest SUV to date – the hybrid-powered Yuntu concept.

The name signifies the connection to the Chinese market – because it may trickle down to series production, though it would be reserved exclusively for the biggest auto market in the world. In translation Yuntu means ‘cloud’ and the model has regular Jeep traits mixed with a bold, futuristic approach. The iconic seven-slot grille is there, but so are modern LED headlights – while the model is still as rugged as a Jeep would be expected. But then there are the bespoke reverse suicide doors and unique cabin. There are ‘floating’ elements such as the three rows of seats and center console. There’s a huge touchscreen spanning across the gauge cluster, center console, and the passenger dash. Eight more screens are around for entertainment duties in the second and third row of seats.

Jeep has remained mum on performance specifications, but the “PHEV” badges suggest this is a plug-in hybrid powertrain we-re dealing with. There are also numerous reports coming out of China claiming this is not a simple design study. Instead the three-row Yuntu concept may become a production series vehicle built by the local GAC-Fiat joint venture, destined to remain a China-exclusive affair – the US might actually get a Chrysler badge on it.