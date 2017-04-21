MG used to be a respected British automaker before hitting dire times. Then it was acquired by Chinese automaker SAIC and it’s now travelling back to respectability with the E-Motion concept.

Revealed in front of the worldwide audience of the Shanghai motor show, the E-Motion is signaling the company’s possible intention to produce another sporty model around 2020, but the styling – though lovely – is a bit questionable. This is because the brand’s designers seem to have been inspired a bit too much by models coming from Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, or Aston Martin. On its own, the E-Motion is a stylish coupe with an electric powertrain, and chances are it would reach production series at the end of the decade with a low asking price of no more than £30,000, according to Matthew Cheyne, the UK chief of sales, who spoke with media representatives.

Most likely things such as the butterfly doors or panoramic glass roof won’t make it into series production, though. Neither will the four-seat cabin’s mostly touch sensitive controls. The driver gets temperature rotary knob controls built into the air vents as seen on the Audi TT, but also a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen sitting low on the center stack. The electric setup has been developed in-house and details are scarce, but the company said the E-Motion will sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than four seconds. An unknown battery pack should be good for a range of more than 310 miles (500 kilometers).