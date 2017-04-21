The Japanese automaker is keen on showing the versatility of the Toyota New Global Architecture modular platform, presenting in front of the worldwide audience of the Shanghai Motor Show the Fun sedan concept.

The sedan concept’s styling looks familiar because it seems inspired by the 2018 Camry, though the company has decided to remain mysterious and keep details under wraps – aside from the use of the TGNA architecture. The design is a conceptualized version of the next generation Camry, with the designers playing with sharp LED headlights, while the daylight running LEDs seem inspired by Mirai’s vertical elements. In profile, the Camry inspiration is even more obvious, with changed elements including the windshield’s rake and a lower roof.

The rear features pronounced sculpting as well as very thin LED taillights. The TGNA architecture is coming to around half of the company’s models sold global by 2020 – the Prius and C-HR already have it, and so will the next Camry as well as the Corolla. For now we know the Japanese manufacturer has decided on a $1.3 billion investment to go into the Kentucky factory to support the platform, with the first to benefit being – obviously – the Camry, but other models could follow afterwards as well.