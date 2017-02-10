Time is passing quickly – the new Nissan Titan has been with us for a little over two years – but the Japanese automaker is keeping things fresh with new introductions.

Alongside the Pro-4X, Nissan has decided to grace the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with a new body version – the King Cab, featuring wide-opening doors and even a rear seat delete option. It will be offered on both the half-ton Titan and heavy-duty Titan XD versions, with the King Cab tucked in between the Single and Crew Cab configurations, with rear-hinged doors at the back able to open at 170 degrees. All models will also have the standard ability to flip the bench up when packing larger items – and there’s also a Nissan exclusive rear seat delete option, so you can have all that extra space in the back for protected goods.

The Titan King Cab will be available with the 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8, delivering 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, linked to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The Titan XD gets the same engine and also adds the torquetastic 5.0-liter turbodiesel V8 with 310 hp and 555 pound-feet of torque. All versions can be had in 2WD and all-wheel drive and the entry-level Titan has been rated at up to 1,640 pounds of payload, with 9,420 pounds in tow. The Titan XD with the diesel engine will tow up to 12,510 pounds while the maximum payload capacity is for the Titan XD gasoline rated at 2,710 pounds.