During the latest edition of the Wind City event, the South Korean automaker has decided to introduce the all-new 2018 Elantra GT – the hatchback derivative of the regular sedan and close brother of the European i30.

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is here to do battle with models such as the VW Golf, the Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback or the Honda Civic hatch. Design wise, the Elantra GT is very close to the existing i30 and Elantra sedan, with Hyundai adding some “European flair” – styling choices include a sharp crease across the side profile from the front fender to the taillights, and an unusual convex-concave profile for the back end. Hyundai claims the new generation’s body-in-white is 61 pounds lighter than before, and 22 percent stiffer. The new hatch comes with 24.9 cubic feet of storage or 55.1 cubic feet with the back seats dropped. With the seats up, it surges past the Volkswagen Golf, Mazda3, or Chevy Cruze hatchback; and with them down it even gets past the Civic.

Entry-level Elantra GT models will be offered with a 2.0-liter inline-four engine delivering 162 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque (more than in the Elantra, which has 147 hp), hooked to six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The Elantra GT Sport ads a 1.6-liter turbo engine rated at 201 hp and 195 lb-ft, and this one can be had with the six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s also different in styling – 18-inch wheels, bigger brake discs and an independent rear suspension. The interior is already familiar – but compared to the sedan it comes with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tablet-style and packing navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other features.