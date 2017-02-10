The stylish Japanese sedan has arrived at the Chicago Auto Show with an enhanced appearance, but more importantly it has a tweaked interior and several driveline updates to account for.

Subaru has unveiled the mid life cycle refresh for the 2018 Legacy during the Chicago Auto Show, coming with subtle exterior changes and a wide array of interior and chassis enhancements. The midsize sedan gets better quality materials throughout the cabin, as well as additional sound insulation for better NVH levels – but more obvious changes include the refreshed center stack with a bigger infotainment touchscreen, with the Starlink interface now getting support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The powertrain changes include a reworked software for the continuously variable transmission – with moother acceleration and better overall response. There are also upgraded dampers and a modified electric power steering, though overall the engine options are exactly the same – four- and six-cylinder boxers all the way.