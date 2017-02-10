With the advent of crossovers, people looking to fulfill their off-roading passion have had to contend to slightly softer trails – but automakers do know there are still hard core adventurers out there.

This is why many SUVs, crossovers and even pickup trucks (look at the Tacoma TRD) can be had in a more hardcore version if needed. The Rav4 wasn’t a part of the bunch – until now – because during the Chicago Auto Show the Japanese automaker has revealed the new Adventure version, a special trim level that’s design to look and act tougher. Toyota’s new “sportier take-me-anywhere attitude for the weekend” includes mostly visual updates – such as new black 18-inch wheels, black headlight surrounds, new fender flares, and a subtle suspension lift. The exterior amenities are rounded off by the black finished roof rails, foglight housings, and Adventure badges.

The new 2018 Toyota Rav4 Adventure can be had with either front-wheel drive, in which case the automaker throws in a limited-slip differential, or with all-wheel drive. Both versions also get the Tow Prep package a standard feature, getting an upgraded radiator and coolers for the oil and transmission fluid. Other niceties include bespoke interior trim panels, all-weather floor mats, door-sill protectors, and a 120-volt power outlet in the cargo area. The automaker hasn’t said if the RAV4 Hybrid will also be using the Adventure trim, so for now buyers are stuck with the crossover’s 176-horsepower, 2.5-liter inline-four and six-speed automatic transmission.