Two of the Japanese automaker’s largest models are getting the hardcore TRD treatment – though indeed the Sequoia and Tundra TRD Sport is a notch below the impressive TRD Pro option pack.

Still, the two models using the 5.7-liter V8 engine do get the TRD Sport treatment as a means of becoming a little tougher – but also more stylish. On both models the TRD Sport means there are new bumpers, as well as numerous black-finish exterior bits and pieces. The Sequoia and Tundra also get better in an off-road environment by using the TRD-tuned Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD anti-roll bars. The cabin upgrades include a new TRD shift knob and new floor mats; while the Sequoia adds door-sill protectors.

The 2018 Tundra – the regular one, this time – will also get a raft of upgrades. According to trim level, the powerful truck will get a reworked grille and LED headlights, while all 2018 Tundras will benefit from the added safety brought by the Toyota Safety Sense P active-safety suite, now standard, which includes pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, and automatic high beams. The 2018 Sequoia will also use the TSS-P, and there’s also a different new grille design for each trim level, and a new instrument cluster that comes with readouts from the aforementioned safety suite.