Here’s another instance where the title would be too long – but it seems Chevrolet is trying to outdo Nissan with its Midnight Edition pack – because the new Redline trim will become available across no less than nine models in the range.

Chevrolet first showcased the Redline treatment on a SEMA show car back in 2015 but we didn’t even stop to consider almost everyone will benefit. Apparently the public reception was so overwhelmingly positive hat Chevrolet is going all out and will offer it on the Cruze LT – sedan and hatchback, Malibu LT, Camaro LT and SS, Trax LT, Equinox LT, Traverse Premier, Colorado LT, Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, and Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. The latter will become the first available across dealerships with the rest to follow over the course of the year.

Chevrolet touts the general Redline treatment will remain the same across models – black wheels with red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, and several dark-finish elements to complete the exterior transformation. The Redline model-specific elements include red tow hooks on the Silverado and Colorado, as well as black hash marks above the alloys for the Camaro. Naturally, some – probably not all – of the models will be on point for the public to see in the metal during the Chicago Auto Show.