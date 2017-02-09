Just in time for the Wind City event, Infiniti has cooked up for its buyers the new Signature Edition models that bundle popular options at a better than before price.

The base models are the Q50 sedan and full-size QX80 SUV, so there’s something for every taste. The new Signature Edition models making their primetime debut during the Chicago Auto Show will feature a wide array of popular features, bundled into a financially attractive package. The Q50 Signature Edition is offered only with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 packing 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and gets a set of 17-inch brightly finished wheels, as well as lots of amenities in the cabin. Standard features include navigation with voice recognition, and the latter even works with the transmission to adjust the gear changes. The Q50 Signature Edition is readily available in showrooms for $39,605 after $905 destination for a sedan with RWD or $41,605 for the AWD setup.

For the QX80 Infiniti is actually reintroducing the Signature Edition after a sales success last year, coming with chrome mirror cars and 22-inch wheels with a dark finish on the outside. The spacious cabin has been equipped with Saddle Tan leather upholstery and the driver gets a comprehensive assistance pack: Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention. The QX80 Signature Edition will become available in May with the 400-hp (298-kW) 5.6-liter V8 under the hood.