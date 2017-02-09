Before the new VW Atlas seven-seat crossover even hits the dealerships this spring, the German automaker has also set up numerous options for the prospective buyers.

Volkswagen’s locally built all-new three-row SUV will reach the Chicago Auto Show in its latest form – the adventure-inclined Atlas Weekend Edition. It’s hardly worth considering for an Alaska expedition, because it’s actually only displaying the range of new accessories prepared for the model. The special version’s distinguishing feature is of course the roof rack, but there are also new entertainment amenities inside. It’s also in touch with its iconic “go-anywhere attitude,” so we can link it to the Vanagon and European pop-up camper of old. The “Urban Loader” cargo box adds up to 17.7 cubic-feet (500 liters) when it’s fully extended.

The Atlas Weekend Edition also packs carrier bags for attaching skis, snowboards, kayaks, or bikes, and a set of side steps. There are also other accessories – window and hood deflectors, a heavy-duty trunk liner with seat-back coverage, a privacy cargo cover, all-weather rubber mats, splashguards, and wheels locks, among others. The new pack is based on the Atlas SEL Premium, so it gets the 3.6-liter VR6 engine churning out 276 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and new eight-speed automatic transmission. 4Motion all-wheel drive with Drive Mode Select will also be standard, as well as a set of 18-inch Prisma wheels finished in anthracite gray. Cabin amenities include a pet barrier, a universal tablet mount as well as the usual Media Control center and Wi-Fi connectivity.