FCA introduced the Chrysler Pacifica as the successor of the fabled minivan from both Chrysler and Dodge and nailed one of the top family cars for 2016.

But the competition isn’t sitting idle and Honda for example just introduced the new generation 2018 Odyssey, so Chrysler is reacting with the new Pacifica Touring Plus trim. Prices kick off at $33,455, and the model gets standard power tailgate, triple-zone automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED taillights and a universal garage door opener. Families will definitely love this trim – thanks to the powered tailgate, the rear seat climate control and the premium sunshades for the second and third rows. The Touring Plus fits in the range above the Pacifica Touring – costing another $1,325 – but it’s way cheaper than the Pacifica Touring-L premium version, which adds leather upholstery for another $2,635.

The Pacifica also adds some optional goodies – 18 inch wheels and 8.4-inch infotainment system and if you bundle them together, Chrysler will throw in a rear-seat entertainment system. The new Touring Plus model sits midway through Pacifica’s range – LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring L-Plus, and Limited. “The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica arrived in dealerships a year ago, and in that time, it has both resonated with our current minivan customers and brought new minivan buyers to the brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, North America.