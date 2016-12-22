The French automaker has recently unveiled the new C3 WRC model, and it’s the fourth and final manufacturer to reveal its car and compete in the 2017 edition of the series.

Citroen has decided to take the wraps off its C3 WRC – designed to replace the DS3 WRC – in a festive event held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with a livery inspired by the UAE city’s branding. Kris Meeke, Craig Breen and Stephane Lefebvre will make up the driving team for Citroen, while not long ago it had been rumored it would reunite with Sebastien Ogier following Volkswagen’s demise ahead of the driver’s signup with M-Sport Ford. The C3 WRC will have to fight off the competitors from Hyundai, M-Sport Ford and Toyota – who has returned to the series after a long hiatus.

Citroen also only operated part time last season as it strived to develop the new car – but still took home some wins with Meeke – in Portugal and Finland. The automaker has also decided to end its successful WTCC program – having won titles between 2014 and 2016 – as it decided to refocus on the WRC. We might remember the last title in WRC was taken by Sebastien Loeb – way back in 2012.