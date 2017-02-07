The legendary Wrangler off-roader is just about ready to make way for a completely new generation, but the send off is also certainly something to look forward to.

Automakers have a tradition of saving the best for last – when fans of the particular model are probably the only ones still paying attention. Jeep is following the strategy with the new Wrangler Rubicon Recon that makes the already nimble off-roader even more hardcore when crossing into rugged terrain. The Recon Edition builds on top of the already off-road specialist Wrangler Rubicon – there’s an updated front axle with strong tubes and forged ends, heavy-duty cast covers for the front and rear differential, and the shorter rock rails will allow the owner to use up to 35-inch tires.

The design is emphasized by the low-gloss black grille with Granite Crystal inserts and matching headlight rights, a satin-finish paint for the bumpers (with removable end caps, and Jeep badge), while the red tow hooks bring a colorful touch. There’s a half-inch suspension lift and 17-inch Granite Crystal-painted wheels with 32-inch BF Goodrich tires – and there’s also an optional dual-vented hood with a black-outlined “Rubicon” decal on both sides, as well as body-color fender flares.

The powertrain is a standard Rubicon affair – 3.6-liter V6 and standard six-speed manual or optional five-speed automatic gearbox, as well as electronic-locking front and rear differentials and a transfer case with 4:1 gearing for easy rock crawling. The Recon’s cabin uses the optional black leather heated seats, and also has red seatbelts with matching storage netting, switches, and Jeep logo in the floor mats. The off-roader also gets additional displays for oil pressure, transmission and coolant temperatures, and individual tire pressures in the instrument cluster. The Rubicon Recon as a two-door Wrangler will start from $39,145 while the Unlimited four-door will begin from $42,945.