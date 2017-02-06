General Motors has taken a practicality tour de force, as the Opel, Vauxhall and Holden brands have revealed their respective versions of the Insignia Sport Tourer station wagon.

The midsize Insignia is not just Opel’s entry into the segment, but it’s also the model that holds the Vauxhall badge and makes the benchmark for the Australian all-new Holden Commodore. Now, if you want even more practicality and space compared to the 490 liters of cargo capacity offered by the sedan inside its boot, you can have the wagon’s extra 30 liters for a total of better accessible 520 liters. While this is the same as with the previous Insignia wagon, dropping the 40:20:40 rear seats will hook the owner to a capacity of 1,638 liters, which this time around is 108 liters more.

As far as the platform is concerned, the Insignia Sports Tourer is the same with the Grand Sport, meaning it shaves off no less than 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of metal, even though the new model is 73 mm (2.9 inches) longer at 4,986 mm (196.2 inches) and has a 92 mm (3.6 inches) longer wheelbase. Front wheel drive and AWD with torque vectoring will be offered, and owners can also specify the newly enhanced matrix LED headlights with 16 light-emitting diodes in each cluster.

There are no details about the powertrain options for the Opel and Vauxhall versions, but we do know the 2018 Holden Commodore Sportswagon will be topped by a V6 with 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. All models feature adaptive dampers and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, as well as perks such as a handsfree operated power liftgate.