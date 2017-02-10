The lightly revised Skoda Citigo will now include a subtly refreshed exterior design, some technical upgrades and also an umbrella… we wonder if this is a nod to Rolls-Royce models?!

The Skoda Citigo can be had in any number of flavors – for example you could buy it as a Volkswagen up! or a SEAT Mii – though you might want to go with the Czech or German offerings since they are both updated now. Skoda’s extremely small model is one of the challengers in the competitive A-segment and has recently received a subtle mid life cycle refresh courtesy of Skoda chief designer Jozef Kabaň, who has in the mean time jumped ships over in the BMW harbor.

Among the changes we noticed the revised front grille, updated hood, as well as subtle enhancements to the fog lights and both bumpers. The overall length has now gone up by 34 mm to 3,597 mm. In case you have money laying around you can also spec LED daytime running lights, while the new fog lights can also have a cornering function. There are also new 15-inch alloy wheels, a new Kiwi Green body shade and some two-tone color packages. Inside the cabin the aforementioned umbrella is hidden beneath the front passenger’s seat, a page taken from the facelifted Octavia. Skoda also treats buyers to a refreshed instrument cluster and there are optional amenities such as light and rain sensors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and automatic climate control.

The Blues and Swing radio systems now have USB connectivity, SD card slot, and aux-in socket – with the latter, more expensive option also carrying six speakers, a color display, and support for Bluetooth connectivity. Powertrain options include a naturally aspirated three-cylinder 1.0-liter delivering 60 horsepower (44 kilowatts) and 95 Newton-meters of torque. The same engine can be had with 75 hp (55 kW) and the same 95 Nm – but more interesting might be the 1.0 G-TEC CNG, running on compressed natural gas and getting 68 hp (50 kW). It’s the slowest, but also the most efficient, rated at a fuel consumption of 4.5 m3 of CNG for every 100 km, with corresponding CO2 emissions of only 82 g/km.