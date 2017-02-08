While the Prius has been an international success ever since its inception, the same can’t be said about its more recent plug in hybrid version – though its new generation might change the figures.

For starters, the 2017 Prius Plug-In Hybrid is able to go for “over 50 kilometers,” on electric power alone at a maximum speed of up to 135 km/h – that’s double the preceding generation’s range and a substantial increase from its 85 km/h. With better credentials comes even better technology – and this might be the secret to success, as it would be able to justify the price hike over the regular Prius. Speaking of, the new Prius Plug-In Hybrid costs 37,550 in Germany and £36,395 in the UK, and comes with a new battery as well as the new Dual Motor Drive System.

The pack now has a capacity of 8.8 kWh, while the hybrid powertrain gets a one-way gear within the transaxle – allowing the generator to effectively become a second electric motor when needed. With the TNGA platform at its disposal, the new Prius Plug-In Hybrid has a 60 percent increased body rigidity, as well as a standard Toyota Safety Sense with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning with steering control. There’s also an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display and two 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster screens.