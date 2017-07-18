So, the Opel Insignia has been derived across all intended brands – including Vauxhall in the United Kingdom, Holden in Australia and now the American Buick.

The only issue is the Buick Regal in its latest generation hasn’t been presented for the American clients – but for the Chinese, given how their country is now the largest automotive market of the world. The American brand is also counting on China as its strongest market – so it’s not a big surprise they chose to make the first reveal there and not at home. Now we can also read the fine print and imagine the 2018 Buick Regal GS, void of the Chinese lettering, is going to be virtually identical to the US-spec version. This is of course due to the fact that a regular Regal looks just about the same both in China and America – so the same case should come for the sporty version.

There’s just one official image to talk about, with reworked front end and modified sporty bumper encompassing massive air vents and a reworked grille with mesh pattern in lieu of the vertical fins of the standard Regal and the Tourx wagon. We also noticed the new side skirts complimented by massive black alloy wheels with contrasting red Brembo brake calipers. Moving inside, the differences to the standard versions are slimmer here, with mostly black interior, perforated leather for the steering wheel, as well as red stitching and sporty pedals. More important is what happened under the hood – the U.S.-spec Regal GS is expected to sport a V6 engine with an “estimated 310 horsepower”, just about the same as with the 2018 Holden Commodore from Australia.