Following numerous leaks and countless rounds on the rumor mill, the 2018 Buick Regal GS has arrived in America, sporting the same look as the newly introduced Insignia GSi but hiding under the hood 310 hp V6.

Buick is treating the US customers to the Insignia from Europe in the form of the Regal GS, which is pretty much the same as the new Insignia GSi, save for a mechanical update – it packs under the hood a 3.6-liter naturally-aspirated V6 with 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of twist instead of a four-cylinder turbocharged mill. While it’s not as sporty as the Camaro version with 335 hp, the engine does feature integrated auto start/stop and cylinder deactivation, so it might hit the sweet spot between performance and frugality. Buick’s new nine-speed automatic transmission, linked to the company’s intelligent AWD system with active twin clutch to precisely send power to the front or rear will help on the performance side. Buick’s Interactive Drive Control system is also standard, with standard, Sport, or GS driver-selectable modes.

Also on point is the second-generation Continuous Damping Control, able to adjust suspension damping up to 500 times per second. The Regal GS is getting the same Insignia GSi performance seats, with heating/cooling and massaging functions, djustable bolsters and thigh support – and there’s even an optional head-up display. The GS Sportback has the Buick and GS badging, but no one can mistake it for not being a copy of the Insignia GSi. Kicking off at $39,990, the Regal GS Sportback is $15,000 above the regular Regal, and even $10,000 more than the TourX.