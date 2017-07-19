The latest Chevrolet Equinox SUV took flight late last year, with 400-pound (181-kilogram) loss of weight, a new design and for the first time in its range, a diesel engine option.

Because there aren’t many diesel offerings on the American market, this one is also worthy of our consideration, since we also know now how much it will set back interested buyers. The 2018 Equinox LT Diesel will go for $31,435 including destination. That’s $1,345 above the asking price of the regular gasoline-powered LT when opting for the 2.0-liter engine, and $3,740 more when compared to the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. It’ll come with 17-inch aluminum wheels, cloth seats, and a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Go for another $2,395 and you can option the Sun and Infotainment Package, packing among other amenities a bigger eight-inch system, multiple USB ports, and a power sunroof. Shell out $33,390 and Chevy will hook you up to the Premier Diesel, which is in turn $600 cheaper than the gas counterpart and adds 18-inch wheels, leather seats, and an eight-inch touchscreen with dual-zone climate control – an extra $1,750 and you’ll even have AWD. The Chevy Equinox Diesel has under the hood a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine good for 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 240 pound-feet (325 Newton-meters) of torque, standard six-speed manual and 32 mpg city and 40 highway rating.