2018 Daihatsu Terios and brother Toyota Rush revealed in… Indonesia

Daihatsu and Toyota are making the most out of the boom in SUV sales in the Asia Pacific region, presenting the all-new 2018 Daihatsu Terios – along with its badge-engineered sibling the Toyota Roush.

The new generation of the Terious takes cues from the FT Concept from 2015, while the Toyota Roush brother arrives with a little bit more upscale feeling thanks to the addition of more standard perks. Both have been revealed in Indonesia and were “developed against the backdrop of a global boom in SUV sales” – arriving with compact dimensions (4.4 meters or 14 feet 7 inches), and riding on the same architecture that was first presented along with the Daihatsu Xenia/Toyota Avanza pair.

Both feature the same engine, a derivative of the Sienta, the 1.5-liter arriving with Dual VVT-I and a sensible 104 PS (103 hp) at 6,000 rpm, with torque standing at 136 Nm / 100 lb-ft. Daihatsu and Toyota do give the option of using a standard five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. While they’re just 4.4 meters / 1.7 wide and 1.7 tall, both the Terios/Rush can accommodate seven people – while also riding outside of normal roads thanks to the 220 millimeters ground clearance. Interestingly, the crossover duo is only offered with 2WD… and in rear-wheel drive form.