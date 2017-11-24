Daihatsu and Toyota are making the most out of the boom in SUV sales in the Asia Pacific region, presenting the all-new 2018 Daihatsu Terios – along with its badge-engineered sibling the Toyota Roush.

The new generation of the Terious takes cues from the FT Concept from 2015, while the Toyota Roush brother arrives with a little bit more upscale feeling thanks to the addition of more standard perks. Both have been revealed in Indonesia and were “developed against the backdrop of a global boom in SUV sales” – arriving with compact dimensions (4.4 meters or 14 feet 7 inches), and riding on the same architecture that was first presented along with the Daihatsu Xenia/Toyota Avanza pair.

Both feature the same engine, a derivative of the Sienta, the 1.5-liter arriving with Dual VVT-I and a sensible 104 PS (103 hp) at 6,000 rpm, with torque standing at 136 Nm / 100 lb-ft. Daihatsu and Toyota do give the option of using a standard five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. While they’re just 4.4 meters / 1.7 wide and 1.7 tall, both the Terios/Rush can accommodate seven people – while also riding outside of normal roads thanks to the 220 millimeters ground clearance. Interestingly, the crossover duo is only offered with 2WD… and in rear-wheel drive form.