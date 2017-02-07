There’s a huge perk of getting the quarter mile done in 12 seconds but it’s even more fun when you’re not doing that alone on the drag strip – but alongside the entire family.

After Dodge showed the Durango Shaker concept and the Internet saw spy shots with the Durango SRT pre-production prototypes the secret was pretty much out – you could haul the family in the three-row Durango to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a haste. A 4.4 seconds one. The model is set to debut in the metal – with that large Hemi V8 under the hood – during the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. And then it will go on sale before the end of the year as the US’ quickest three-row auto. The SRT comes with the traditional 6.4-liter Hemi V8, packing 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

It will get treated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive for the 4.4 seconds to 60 mph and a quarter mile time of 12.9 seconds – which by the way is faster than a Porsche Cayenne GTS. The air intakes in the hood and the front fascia are not just for show as they deliver air to the engine – which also needs the cold-air inlet above the foglight because development manager Pete Jacobson says it can drop air intake temperatures by 18 degrees Fahrenheit. The large exhausts 2.75 inches in diameter – are also completing the looks and are also “tuned to sound a lot like the 392 Charger,” comments the executive.

Sporty perks include the adaptive suspension, the 20 inch wheels and the SRT comes with 15 percent stiffer rear springs and 4 percent stiffer at the front – and also has a 52:48 front-rear weight balance, “that makes a really neutral-handling car”. There’s also a 5,510 pounds weight, six-piston calipers with 15.0-inch rotors at the front and four-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rotors at the back, varying torque distribution through the car’s seven drive modes for the full-time all-wheel-drive system. The secret ace of the Durango SRT is the hidden tow hitch between its dual exhaust rated at 8,600 pounds of tow – but there’s also a redesigned SRT Pages app for the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more vehicle performance data info.