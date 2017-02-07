Home » Dodge

2018 Dodge Durango SRT is here

By on in Dodge, Motor Shows, News
2018 Dodge Durango SRT is here image

There’s a huge perk of getting the quarter mile done in 12 seconds but it’s even more fun when you’re not doing that alone on the drag strip – but alongside the entire family.

After Dodge showed the Durango Shaker concept and the Internet saw spy shots with the Durango SRT pre-production prototypes the secret was pretty much out – you could haul the family in the three-row Durango to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a haste. A 4.4 seconds one. The model is set to debut in the metal – with that large Hemi V8 under the hood – during the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. And then it will go on sale before the end of the year as the US’ quickest three-row auto. The SRT comes with the traditional 6.4-liter Hemi V8, packing 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT is here 15

It will get treated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive for the 4.4 seconds to 60 mph and a quarter mile time of 12.9 seconds – which by the way is faster than a Porsche Cayenne GTS. The air intakes in the hood and the front fascia are not just for show as they deliver air to the engine – which also needs the cold-air inlet above the foglight because development manager Pete Jacobson says it can drop air intake temperatures by 18 degrees Fahrenheit. The large exhausts 2.75 inches in diameter – are also completing the looks and are also “tuned to sound a lot like the 392 Charger,” comments the executive.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Sporty perks include the adaptive suspension, the 20 inch wheels and the SRT comes with 15 percent stiffer rear springs and 4 percent stiffer at the front – and also has a 52:48 front-rear weight balance, “that makes a really neutral-handling car”. There’s also a 5,510 pounds weight, six-piston calipers with 15.0-inch rotors at the front and four-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rotors at the back, varying torque distribution through the car’s seven drive modes for the full-time all-wheel-drive system. The secret ace of the Durango SRT is the hidden tow hitch between its dual exhaust rated at 8,600 pounds of tow – but there’s also a redesigned SRT Pages app for the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more vehicle performance data info.

 