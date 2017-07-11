With the arrival of the thoroughly refreshed 2018 mode year Ford Mustang, the legendary muscle car also has fresh new options – among them an appropriately called Pony Package.

The new Pony option is only available on the EcoBoost version of the 2018 MY Mustang, with the fans of vintage Mustangs happy to find out the optional kit puts the pony back in its chrome corral on the front grille – a direct reference to its first-generation ancestor that appeared more than five decades ago. The Mustang was devoid of the look for some time – the last time this option was used was on an anniversary-themed package for the 2015 model year. The Pony Package is of course bringing more goodies next to the retro badge – Ford is also throwing in 19-inch polished alloy wheels, tri-bar pony logo on rear decklid applique, as well as black stripes on the sides of the body, down low.

The exterior features also include a bright beltline and window trim, though this is only valid for the coupe. The interior hasn’t been catered well on this occasion though – we only noticed the “premium carpeted” floor mats with embroidered pony. The optional Pony Package will arrive next to the 2018 Mustang when it becomes available in October, but further detailing about other options and pricing will be revealed closer to the actual introduction date.