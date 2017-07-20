General Motors has had a field day across the world – with the introduction of the Opel Insignia GSi in Europe, of the Buick Regal GS in America and the unwrapping of the Holden Commodore VXR in Australia.

While the Opel has now jumped off the GM bandwagon into the French PSA bakery, the roots run deep – particularly when talking about the Insignia model, which shares DNA traits with models under the Vauxhall branding in the United Kingdom, the Buick marque in China and America and the Holden moniker in Australia. All in all, apart from the shared design, the new Commodore VXR does have more in common with the Buick derivative, as both share the same V6 engine under the hood. Holden is announcing the new generation model as a successor for the SS, but given its powertrain we should compare it more to the SV6. All in all, the new architecture makes the Commodore lighter, and it’s also more aerodynamic and shares with the Regal GS the new nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system.

The V6 engine is a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter with 235 kilowatts and 381 Newton meters of torque – that’s the exact same 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet output of the new Buick Regal GS. Holden adds the local fixture took the right hand drive model through a local development program with more than 100,000 kilometers (62,137 miles) worth of Australian road testing. Deliveries are expected for next year, alongside the regular sedan, station wagon and the rugged Tourer. In Europe, the new Opel Insignia GSi and its British alternate, the Insignia VXR, only have to show for with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder unit good for 260 hp (191 kW) and a max torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).