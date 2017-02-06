Home » Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT to bow in Chicago

By on in Hyundai, Motor Shows, News
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT to bow in Chicago image

The South Korean automaker has decided to tease us to the introduction of the new Elantra GT, arriving in time for the Chicago Auto Show – though we have a pretty big hunch it’s going to be exactly the same as the latest i30 from Europe.

It might get some design tweaks and a full name workout, but we’re getting the same architecture – the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is coming as a stylish offering in the compact segment. From the teaser images we catch glimpses of the grille, steering wheel, shifter, and engine start button, but a second glance we can extract even more details: for example there are red accents and stitching, which might indicate the apparition of a Sport model similar to the one seen for the Elantra sedan. This would also bring a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a great 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque – and maybe the same upgrades will apply: suspension and wheel/tire combo, as well as six-speed manual transmission.

2018 Elantra GT

Otherwise, the standard Elantra GT will make use of the more affordable powertrains – the 2.0-liter inline-four packing 147 hp. The 2018 Elantra GT has its work cut out on the US market just like the i30 on the European continent – doing battle with other hatchbacks such as the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Honda Civic, Kia Forte5, Mazda3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla iM, and Volkswagen Golf.