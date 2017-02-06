The South Korean automaker has decided to tease us to the introduction of the new Elantra GT, arriving in time for the Chicago Auto Show – though we have a pretty big hunch it’s going to be exactly the same as the latest i30 from Europe.

It might get some design tweaks and a full name workout, but we’re getting the same architecture – the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is coming as a stylish offering in the compact segment. From the teaser images we catch glimpses of the grille, steering wheel, shifter, and engine start button, but a second glance we can extract even more details: for example there are red accents and stitching, which might indicate the apparition of a Sport model similar to the one seen for the Elantra sedan. This would also bring a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a great 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque – and maybe the same upgrades will apply: suspension and wheel/tire combo, as well as six-speed manual transmission.

Otherwise, the standard Elantra GT will make use of the more affordable powertrains – the 2.0-liter inline-four packing 147 hp. The 2018 Elantra GT has its work cut out on the US market just like the i30 on the European continent – doing battle with other hatchbacks such as the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Honda Civic, Kia Forte5, Mazda3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla iM, and Volkswagen Golf.