The German automaker is delivering a very pleasant surprise – the official teaser reveal of the uncamouflaged interior of the W177 2018 A Class generation.

The deal gets even better, because Mercedes has – at least for the cabin – abandoned the norm of a slight evolutionary setup and comes with an entirely fresh take on its least expensive series. Revolutionary is the name of the game here – even though the new A Class actually employs ideas inspired by its more expensive siblings. But the styling is entirely different – even though the new A Class comes with the same dual digital display layout similar to the E Class, for example. The A Class though arrives fresh because the setup is of the “floating” category, sticking out of the dashboard rather than being neatly integrated.

Naturally, the teaser depicts the flagship trim A Class, featuring a duo of 12.3-inch wide displays. The most affordable still gets treated to dual digital displays – a pair of 7 inchers, while the median option comes with a 7-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Another interesting detail is the availability of no less than 64 ambient LED lighting colors for the new generation, while the steering wheel has been directly imported from the top of the range – namely it’s the same unit seen inside the facelifted S Class. Meanwhile, the premium stance continues with the sporty turbine-inspired air outlets that are inspired by the ones in the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. Next up are the new seats – multicontour ones, with the A Class getting three options to choose from, including comfort versions with up to 20-way adjustment options and the sporty version for certain versions.

Moving out back, the fourth-generation A-Class will be fielding 60:40-split rear seats or the more flexible optional 40:20:40-split setup. There’s also an optional Load Compartment Package – while the cargo area space has gone up 29 liters to 370 liters. More so, German engineers have also worked their magic to deliver a 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) wider loading aperture and a 11.5 cm (4.5 in.) extension for the trunk’s floor. Mercedes also explains shoulder room, elbow room, and headroom has gone up both front and back, while the driver gets more visibility thanks to a 10 percent reduction of the obscured area.