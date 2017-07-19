Mercedes is venturing onto pickup truck territory for the first time ever, and it’s going to fight the other premium offering – VW Amarok – with careful steps, including a proven platform and the usual array of posh touches we’ve come accustomed to.

The Mercedes-Benz of pickup trucks, as it’s already being referred to, is exactly that – but it’s also a model that skeptics will claim it’s a Nissan Navara NP300 with reworked graphics and different logo. But the company says it’s so much more – although you can still use it as the farm/construction site workhorse – albeit at a higher starting price. The model is set to cost €37,294 including VAT in Germany when it becomes available this November – from there it will cover grounds to reach places such as South Africa and Australia in early 2018, or Argentina and Brazil in early 2019. The base price is going to bring you the workhorse edition of the X-Class, of course – not the posh one with all the bells and whistles. You get things such as steel wheels, six-speed manual transmission, cloth seats, 5.4-inch infotainment screen. In case you want to tow your eight-meter yacht, you’d need to shell a lot more money and wait for the 2018 arrival of the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 X350d, which comes with a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tons or 7,716 pounds.

Of course, the entry-level version is also getting the least option – X220d – no one is seriously thinking of acquiring a gasoline truck in any place save for America, and the X Class is not going to reach North America at all. If you still want the X200 gasoline version – which is certainly going to be market-dependent, that’ll get you a drift-capable pickup truck in exclusive left-hand drive, with manual transmission and just rear-wheel drive. Still, take a look at the gallery below and tell us your opinion about the base X-Class, which in our view still looks like a quality product, not just a rebadged vehicle.