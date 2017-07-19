Signaled by the introduction of the X-Class concept late last year and also by the numerous rumors off the mill, it was of course just a matter of when and where Mercedes-Benz will showcase its first ever pickup truck.

The prototype’s styling has of course been toned down for production duties, and the model comes with an already proven chassis even if it’s the first attempt for the German brand. That’s of course due to the collaboration between Daimler and the Renault-Nissan Alliance, because the premium X-Class is highly related to the well-known Nissan Navara and upcoming Renault Alaskan. While the models share lots of the parts and the Mercedes X-Class is actually produced at Renault and Nissan factories when it debuts on the assembly line, the German brand is making sure the premium over the mainstream models is well deserved with improvements all-around.

The exterior lines are of course worthy of a Mercedes, especially the front end, which is actually styled after the chief SUV – the GLS. There are of course proprietary truck additions – such as side step, a “Styling Bar,” and the choice of bed covers. The interior is unlike any other Mercedes, though – albeit the different styling is wrapped around traditional Mercedes controls, with standard 5.4-inch, or optional 8.4-inch infotainment screen up front. The Mercedes of pickups has electric seats with lumbar support, Bluetooth connectivity, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and even leather seats. The X-Class comes in at 210 inches (5.34 meters) long and 75.6 inches (1.92 meters) wide, with a wheelbase of 124 inches (3.15 meters), a max payload of 2,297 pounds (1,042 kilograms), and ground clearance standing at 7.95 inches (202 millimeters). It also has off-road credentials, headed by the approach angle of 20.4 degrees.

Three engine choices are available from the start – X220d or X250d versions of the same diesel engine, packing 163 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 190 hp (140 kW) respectively. The sole gas option produces 165 hp (122 kW) – and all of them can be had with a six-speed manual, or a seven-speed automatic transmission. From the second half of next year an X350d option will be introduced with 258 hp (190 kW) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque as the “leader of the segment,” complete with five different driving options: Comfort, Eco, Sport, Manual, and Off-road. The standard X-Class still features the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and boasts a locking rear differential and low-range gearing.