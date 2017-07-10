This is the first time in the history of the NACTOY award for the passenger car segment when one of the Big Detroit three have no model in the running list.

The eligibility list for the well-known 2018 North American Car of the Year award has now been made public, with a single Detroit car nowhere to be found. This will lend much discussions on the subject, so we can start with the logical measurements, the eligibility requirements. Aside from actually being a good car, the model needs to be new or substantially updated for the model year – and sifting through the General Motors, Ford, or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles roster we’re left unable to find anything of the sort. It might be owed to the hugely popular market of sport-utility and crossover vehicles, which are killing off the traditional passenger cars.

If we switch to the North American Truck and Utility of the Year Award we’re going to have ample North American options – Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Terrain and Jeep Compass. The Car of the Year list is being made up of Japanese and German brands – Honda Accord and Clarity, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Camry, Lexus LC500, Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 5 Series, Porsche Panamera, Mini Clubman, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Stinger. Last, but not least, an American producer is present still – thanks to the hugely anticipated Tesla Model 3.