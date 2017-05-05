The French compact is being thoroughly refreshed for the midlife cycle that coincides with the arrival of the 2018 model year, with the 308 gaining a new diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Peugeot has decided to take off the wraps off the subtly tweaked 308, with the fans of the lion brand being the only able to spot the differences. There are a few modifications for the LED headlights, and the hood has received a revised styling. The most obvious departure from the current model comes from the new bumper with different openings and refreshed fog lamps. At the back the 308 gets different graphics for the taillights, which according to Peugeot now better reflect the three-claw motif. Unfortunately, the cabin doesn’t get the new i-Cockpit from the 3008 and 5008 crossovers, so buyers still get the first generation – there’s Mirror Screen technology, used to duplicate a smartphone’s screen onto the infotainment’s display. The compact also comes with an updated navigation system with support for voice control and TomTom Traffic real time traffic updates.

The most important modifications are unseen, beneath the metal – the 180-hp diesel version of the mild-sporty 308 GT now has a new eight-speed automatic transmission developed in partnership with Aisin. The 308 is also the first to be getting a new 130-hp diesel four-cylinder engine featuring at-source and at-exhaust emission control, a patented chamber design and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) pollution control system – all for lower emissions. The gasoline three-cylinder unit with 130 hp also gets some tweaks to lower consumption, as well as a new six-speed manual transmission. There’s also additional safety technology – the 308 is the first from a PSA brand to get an updated cruise control with a stop and go function on versions equipped with an automatic gearbox. There are also eight new generation systems, including Active Lane Departure Warning and Active Safety Brake, as well as six trim levels: Access, Active, Allure, GT Line, GT, and the GTi.