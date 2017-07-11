This might be a world first – Japanese premium brand Acura is going to stage a race using augmented reality technology with partners Current Studios, who are AR production experts.

Four celebrities will act as challengers, and the company pits them inside the all-new 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec to see who can deliver the best time after three laps in the time trial attack configuration – the race taking place on a real track but enhanced with augmented reality obstacles. The drivers include actor Zachary Levi, Sam Gorski, founder of Corridor Digital, Dom Esposito, journalist and YouTube influencer, and Maude Garrett, TV host and radio host. The event is getting across social media via live stream on Facebook, hosted by NSX GT3 driver Ryan Eversley and actor Bradley Hasemeyer.

In case you didn’t fully understand what it’s all about, here’s the breakdown. The drivers will be equipped with custom augmented reality helmets and drive the 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec – the helmets show an augmented reality course via a high-definition screen, each with their own set of visual cues and obstacles. The race – along with the augmented reality aspects, will be showed to viewers via helmet-mounted cameras in the car and additional cameras sitting on the track. The event starts at 8 PM eastern time on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.