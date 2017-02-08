Bowing in front of the public in the metal during the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, the new generation Expedition is even bigger and more spacious but gets the F-150 aluminum treatment to save up to 300 pounds (136 kg).

The full-size, body-on-frame SUV is not yet extinct even though it can be compared to a dinosaur when the auto market has been flooded by crossovers – Ford for example says that with growing families comes a retreat towards the traditional end of the SUV roster. Indeed, once families grow – in terms of member number or size of toys getting in the trunk or behind the car – models such as the Expedition become the popular choice. And Ford says that 15 percent of owners use it to tow something every single month, so the proven recipe is yet again deployed.

The 2018 Expedition does use the same recipe, but the ingredients differ – all-new generation switches to an aluminum bodywork but it’s the same huge interior space for eight and capable to tow a boat. The design of the Expedition is also more refined, with chrome, sharp surfaces, and classic Expedition details such as powered running boards. The regular Expedition is now 4 inches longer with a 3 inches addition to the wheelbase, while the long-wheelbase model, now called Expedition Max comes only with an additional inch in length. Instead, the curb weight drops by up to 300 pounds thanks to the aluminum bodywork and a redesigned frame.

The sole powertrain choice is the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost biturbo V6 as before, Ford still being mysterious about the figures – though it says it will surge past the old model’s 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. More importantly, the new Expedition gains the 10-speed automatic already seen inside the F-150 and Mustang. Stop start for the engine is standard and customers can choose 2WD or AWD with a low-range transfer case.