Germany’s Alpha-N Performance seems to be in touch with the sensible part of the aftermarket sector, because they’re very subtle about the new CRT kit’s modifications brought to the ubiquitous M4 Coupe.

We’re used to see the tuners display as much overdesign as they can – but this case shows that restraint is always better. The specialist has been inspired by the Bavarian carmaker’s own rare M3 CRT sedan, delivering the sports sedan in tuning clothes befitting the idea of “factory upgrades”. Alpha-N’s M4 CRT comes with lots of bits and pieces – don’t worry – carbon fiber front splitter and rear spoiler, a front spoiler lip that is almost undistinguishable unless you see the car from its profile, and an easier to spot attachment on the trunk lid – this spoiler is not for show there, because it brings 117 pounds (53 kilograms) of downforce at 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour).

Alpha-N also is the kind of tuner that is not just show without extra go – they went in this case for the EVOX Stage 1 engine update, in this installment pushing power to no less than 520 horsepower (388 kilowatts), which is a great increase from the regular 425 hp (317 kW). So you don’t get lost in this power, there is more for handling purposes – fully-adjustable Öhlins Road and Track Coilover suspension, a set of 20-inch HRE Performance Wheels as well as Recaro Pole Position front seats.