Nobody said you can’t get gifts on New Year’s Eve so we’re rooting for somebody treating us to Amalgam’s new Ferrari collection, which is small by nature, not by measured craftsmanship.

Since most of us won’t even have the chance to drive a Ferrari in our lifetime – let alone get one on the driveway – there are solutions to the dilemma, such as Amalgam’s latest offering that will satisfy the desire for Italian supercars. You could become the smart owner of a marvelous Ferrari 250 GT0 24 Hours of Le Mans Edition – which is offered as an 1:18 scale model by Amalgam for the first time. They will also retail for considerably less than an actual 250 GTO – at $595 – while maintaining Amalgam’s expert level of craftsmanship.

In the near future the lineup will also include models such as LaFerrari Aptera, F40, Enzo, and 330 P4 – though at the moment the only one available is the 250. This particular example, wearing number 19, is a tribute to the 1962 250 GTO driven by Pierre Noblet and Jean Guichet at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, coming in second overall and first in its class. Amalgam will enhance its “Ferrari at Le Mans” and “Ferrari Dream Cars” collections later into 2017.