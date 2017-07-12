The British automaker is taking a different approach to the teaser scenario – instead of making us dizzy with camouflaged prototypes or wear monocles to catch tiny glimpses of metal they are just presenting each evolving version of their Valkyrie.

Developed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is not only looking ready for a Sci-Fi movie adventure, but more importantly is also premiering the new crop of hypercars to take over from the LaFerrari, 918 Spyder and P1. And before it reaches its intended customers sometime in 2019, the Valkyrie is presented here with the latest updates – including the almost production-ready body. Creative Director of Exterior Design, Miles Nurnberger, is telling us the exterior design is 95 percent ready, so this is about right what those 150 fortunate people are going to get.

The Valkyrie was first introduced last year and the companies have been refining both aerodynamics and the design – and we’re now getting a first look at the F1-inspired headlights, 30 to 40 percent lighter than today’s Aston Martin production models. To understand the crazy focus on keeping the assembly light we can tell you even the Aston badge is built out of a chemical etched aluminum only 70 microns thick, meaning it’s 30 percent thinner than a human hair and no less than 99.4 percent lighter than the usual logo. Moving inside, the cockpit is of course full of carbon fiber, with the same lightness idea in mind – which is why the assembly is estimated at a curb weight of 1,030 kilograms (2,270 pounds) for the 1,000+ horsepower machine.