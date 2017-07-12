While at first the new Audi A8 and A8 L will be introduced with two engines – a TSI and TDI featuring mild hybrid 48-Volt technology, from the middle of next year the make will also be offering the A8 L E-Tron plug in hybrid in Europe.

And the German carmaker is also hinting it will eventually bring it to the United States from 2019, so it’s interesting to see what details can already be sourced about the model. The A8 L E-Tron is also expected to reach China just about the same time as it reaches US shores. And by the looks of it the technology bundled in the A8 is similar to the one inside the Q7 E-Tron – such as the 94-kW (126-hp) electric motor and the DC/DC Converter, with improvements for others.

For example, the 14.1-kWh battery pack lending a range of 31 miles (50 km) is smaller than the 17.3-kWh version of the Q7, but features better capacity for the individual cells. The 3.0 TFSI engine and electric motor provide a combined power of 330 kW (449 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516.3 pound-feet) of torque. There’s also wireless charging – the A8 features one pad between the front wheels for 3.6 kW charge with over 90 percent efficiency – and you’ll also have to acquire the 40-kilogram (88-pound) wireless pad for the garage. The plug-in port features a faster 7.2-kW charger for shorter recharge times. The E-Tron is expected to remain exclusive to the A8 L version, because the main markets of interest – China and the US – favor the longer-wheelbase version.