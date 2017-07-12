The high-performance division of the Ingolstadt-based automaker is taking a page out of BMW’s book by instilling the TT and R8 with a range of components – to rival the options from the M Performance catalogue, most likely.

Both model ranges have an impressive list of upgrades covering the interior and exterior as well as the mechanical bits. And best of all, you can have the parts retrofitted onto your existing TT or R8. You can have things such as updated sport brake linings both for the steel and ceramic options, and will be enhanced with titanium carrying plates in the case of the R8. You’ll also save one kilogram (2.2 pounds). The TT RS brakes can be had with steel front brake discs with multiple bolt mountings, and any TT can be had with an array of cooling kits. The Audi Sport Performance Parts catalog also has two- or three-way coilover suspensions and black 20-inch wheels that save up to 16 lbs (7.2 kg) on the TT and up to 18 lbs (8 kg) on the R8. They will come fitted with sport tires and there’s also a cross-member reinforcement bar for the rear axle of the TT in Quattro guise.

Coming from Akrapovic is a titanium muffler for the bespoke exhaust tailor-made for the TTS and TT RS. For the exterior owners can adopt aerodynamic body kits that were tested in the wind tunnel – lending the R8 551 lbs (250 kg) of downforce at 205 mph (330 kph), which is an addition of more than 220 lbs (100 kg). At 93 mph (150 kph), downforce is being doubled to 114 lbs (52 kg) over the regular model. The TT is the most obvious – it can be had with a big central air intake on the hood. But you can also specify new rear wings, splitters, and flics – the parts have the “Audi Sport” logo and can be had in carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the R8. Inside there’s a new Alcantara sporty steering wheel, CFRP shift paddles, while TT’s rear seats can be ditched for a strut cross brace, in the process saving bout 44 lbs (20 kg).