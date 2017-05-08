While the country is not nearly as in love with electrics as Norway, for example, and only has about 1k electrics, it will soon snatch the world record for the biggest parking for EVs, with a 250-spot garage set to open in June.

Finland seems to be planning in advance – which is thoughtful thinking any way you look at it – and will have a new state-of-the-art, 250-spot indoor structure for electric cars. The facility is still currently unfinished at Varma’s head office in Salmisaari, Helsinki. Work started in April and it should be ready for a June inauguration – the project belongs to Varma in collaboration with Parkkisähkö Ltd – the latter taking care of the user transactions for charging. “This is one of the single largest parking facilities in the world to be equipped with chargers at nearly every sparking spot,” commented Jiri Räsänen, CEO of Parkkisähkö.

More so, the structure is getting all the technology needed to cope with the massive loads of high-speed chargers – and believe it or not, the energy comes from a sustainable source, because it’s hydro-generated. According to specialists, Finland will have up to 250,000 EVs on the road by 2030, with the only real factor against this kind of adoption being infrastructure. “As electric cars become more common, charging stations will be needed in places where they spend extended periods of time. This has also been taken into account in the environmental certification of buildings, as well as in EU legislation to take effect in 2019 concerning requirements for electric vehicles in properties and new buildings,” added Toni Pekonen, Varma’s Commercial Property Director.