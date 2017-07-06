People are still biased whether BMW did the right thing killing off the 5 Series GT in favor of the new 6 Series GT instead of downright discarding the quirky hatchback, but the Bavarians are going about it business as usual.

And that includes – with the arrival of a new model – the introduction of the M Performance attire. You’re not going to pass as a sporty model, but even whales can be nimble, right – just look at orcas. So, massive 21-inch wheels and a wide range of glossy accents are in the cards for the first-ever 6 Series Gran Turismo model. After all, even the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan can be optioned with an M Sport Package, so anything goes at BMW these days. The BMW M GmbH unit came up with the parts for the new 6 Series GT, including a new exhaust system with a “truly impressive acoustic and visual dimension.”

The 630i and 640i xDrive models get the new system with stainless steel silencer and trapezoid or round tips in carbon fiber or chrome, depending on model choice. The posh 21-inch alloys feature a two-tone finish and a two-level double-spoke design – and they safeguard the updated braking system with aluminum four-piston fixed red calipers at the front. Glossy accents are all over – corporate kidney grille, mirror caps with CFRP, while inside there’s an Alcantara and Nappa leather steering wheel, along with M-branded floor mats.