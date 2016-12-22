The German luxury automaker has ample plans to enter the new stage in automotive mobility – every BMW lineup will have been electrified by 2020 and now they’re also promising self-driving models by 2021.

The company is continuing its push forward with the iNext initiative, which should deliver an autonomous, electric vehicle on the road by 2021 and to make sure the timetable is observed they recently opened a new campus in Unterschleissheim, Germany, near Munich. It will be dedicated to the development of vehicle connectivity and automated driving. When ready, more than 2,000 employees will be involved with the autonomous iNext project alongside some 600 employees already working on automated driving software.

“The road to fully-automated driving is an opportunity for Germany’s automobile manufacturing base. The decision to develop and road-test these vehicles in the Munich area illustrates how the BMW Group and the whole region can benefit from this shift in the automotive industry,” said Klaus Fröhlich, member of the Board of Management, responsible for Development at the BMW Group. The iNext project is also set to incorporate all the best technologies from BMW – such as the new hologram virtual touchscreen that will be premiered at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this coming January.