Bentley and watchmaker Breitling have again joined forces to deliver a spectacular, special series timepiece that was inspired from the automaker’s newest introduction – the Continental GT.

The Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition watch will only be sold to 500 clients, and comes with a 1.69-inch (43-millimeter) diameter case that uses Breitling’s proprietary Breitlight polymer – a material that has been designed scratch and corrosion resistant, and has no magnetic or allergenic properties. The Dark Sapphire shade is also quite similar to one of the Continental GT’s colors, while the diamond pattern trim around the dial is inspired by the stitching inside the cockpit of the new Bentley. No onto the technical bits – there’s a Breitling B06 calibre self-winding movement with 70-hour power reserve, chronometer functions with 30-second, 15-minute and six-hour totalizers, accurate to the nearest eighth of a second. Glare-proofed sapphire crystal is both front and back, where it allows an unhindered view of the sophisticated mechanicals.

The Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition is also bundled with a diamond-quilted rubber strap. We’re also naturally inclined to bundle this timepiece with the new generation Conti GT, which is motivated by a reworked 6.0-liter biturbo W12 with 626 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (897 newton-meters) of torque. Linked to the upgraded eight-speed dual clutch transmission, the luxurious coupe will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds.