The off-road inspired rugged midsize pickup truck was first seen during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, and now the fan-anticipated Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is getting ready to hit US dealerships in spring.

The new high-performance trim level will boast a starting price of $40,995 including a $940 destination fee – and being the most capable off-roader in the Chevy truck lineup it clearly goes after the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. It also has s bevy of special features, such as the segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve damper, a 3.5-inch wider track, a two-inch lift, and off-road electronics that will mix their credentials with the powertrain.

The model can be had with both the 3.6-liter V6 and the 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engines, linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and delivering 308 horsepower (229 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (372 Newton-meters) of torque or 186 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, respectively.

“Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado,” commented Chevrolet. “When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.” The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is close – albeit with the manual gearbox costing $41,700 – getting the six-speed auto will get you to $43,700.