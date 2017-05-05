It’s hard being a sedan today – when cheap gasoline and crossovers are everywhere in America. This means the Chevrolet Malibu has a hard time finding new homes even though its new generation is still fresh.

Which is probably why the General Motors unit is looking to spice things up for the 2018 model year, including the introduction of the Redline Edition – an appearance package trim that boasts its already pleasant design. The new Redline Edition is exclusive to the LT trim level with the Convenience and Technology Package, and comes – among others – with black 19-inch wheels with red accents. There are also black front and rear bowties, the nameplate badge has also been painted black and it also boasts a red outline, black mirror caps, and a blacked-out grille.

Another new introduction for the 2018 model year is the Sandy Ridge Metallic paint, with ten shades now available on the Malibu. The Redline is only mixed with Mosaic Black Metallic, Summit White, Silver Ice Metallic, and Iridescent Pearl Tricoat though, and for some matter it can’t be had when optioning the Sport pack. And there’s a final modification which is so crucial to owners they can’t live without it – the L, LS, and LT models packing the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine get a 15.8-gallon tank, the same as on the Malibu Premier, which has a 2.0-liter LTG powertrain.