The latest generation Nissan Titan hits two spots with one stone – the regular is a proper full-size pickup while the XD version touches the heavy-duty pickup segment.

Getting the XD with the heavy duty frame and the 5.0L Cummins V8 turbo diesel will offer 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet (752 Nm), so for example the XD S Single Cab 4×2 configuration with the Convenience and Utility Package can tow up to 12,650 pounds. But now you can also make the Titan XD a lifestyle choice if you want when finishing work – Nissan is presenting in time for the Chicago Auto Show a modified unit with genuine parts and accessories, for example a Nissan-designed bed extender and bed divider.

“The Titan XD, with its available Cummins 5.0L V8 turbo diesel engine, is a powerful platform that calls out for customization,” says Fred Diaz, vice president and general manager of Nissan’s North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicle. “We’re pleased to offer Titan XD owners so many ways to personalize their vehicles and also excited more and more companies are supporting Titan with aftermarket parts and accessories.” Then there’s the regular Nissan Titan, in Pro-4X project guise that has the readily-available genuine accessories and also perks such as suspension lift kit, Nismo cat-back exhaust system, Hankook Dynapro ATM 285×55 20″ tires, and a Trifecta tonneau cover.