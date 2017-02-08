The Chicago Auto Show will also include the reveal of the 2500 and 3500 with the Night package, making work a bit more stylish – if you fancy black.

Ram is showing its take on the “work hard, play hard” saying during the Chicago Auto Show with the reveal of the limited edition 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport and the blacked Night packages for the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups. The Ram 1500 Copper Sport will bring for the first time the Copper Pearl paint on the pickup and the truck maker has decided to limit the special series to 3,000 units to ensure exclusivity. There’s also black trim for the hood stripes and badges for a dash of contrast and the wheels come as 20- or 22-inch polished aluminum items – depending of the buyer’s 2WD or AWD choice.

The cabin gets orange stitching, anodized Copper-painted trim, a black headliner and pillars as well as a standard nine-speaker Alpine stereo. The Ram 1500 Copper Sport is exclusive to the Crew Cab and the 5.7-liter V8 with eight-speed automatic, with prices kicking off at $46,950 after the $1,320 for destination. The Wind City will also see extra hauling capacity with a dash of style in the form of the Night packages for the 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks.

The trucks come with a wide array of black items, such as grille surround with billet inserts, headlight bezels, and the badges, matching running boards, and also 20-inch black wheels and tires with white-outlined lettering. The cabin boasts heated seats with cloth/vinyl upholstery and 10-way power controls. The Night package will be offered on the Crew Cab body of the Ram 2500 and single rear-wheel versions of the 3500, with all engine options – 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s or the 6.7-liter diesel inline six with Cummins branding.