The French automaker saw the funky C4 Cactus crossover became a massive success and is now looking to emulate the recipe on the lower level – inside C3’s segment.

The new C3 supermini is certainly not a model that will get you secretively from place to place and the C-Aircross is building on the quirkiness but with more ground clearance. This concept is naturally previewing the C3 Picasso successor – set to adopt the crossover stance in lieu of the previous MPV tone. This is of course in line with the segment’s popularity – where models such as the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008 have snatched the top end of the sales charts.

Citroen is going all out in terms of standout features with the C-Aircross concept in March during the Geneva Motor Show where it will showcase suicide doors and cameras instead of conventional mirrors. There’s also no B-pillar so the cabin will be easily accessible – and the eccentric design is actually linked to aerodynamics as well: the rear quarter windows have louvres to improve airflow, and there are also front air inlets and a rear diffuser.

Citrone’s now trademark “Airbumps” need no introduction anymore and moving inside the cabin we see some French minimalism without many physical buttons and knobs. There’s a big 12-inch touchscreen, a large head-up display and even induction charging for the smartphone. For the crossover traits to prevail, Citroen has also come with the PSA Grip Control system – though it will remain a front wheel drive crossover.