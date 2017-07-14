Whether it’s in the city when encountering speed bumps or out in the open, this classic Porsche is certainly a match to anything the wild throws in, thanks to it being part of the Safari series.

Back in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, the German manufacturer’s 911 enjoyed a successful run at the top level of European rallying, snatching victories at the Monte Carlo Rally in ’68, ’69, and ’70. Certainly no one expects Porsche to compete in WRC anymore, but in case you’re both passionate about outdoors and the Porsche brand this is a perfect solution. This particular example comes in the form of a 911 Safari from 1978 – and it’s complete with period-appropriate monochrome Martini livery that should look great even when tarnished.

Back in 2007, Erik Brandenburg joined the Transsyberia Rallye in such a 911 and after its successful run – as class leader – he decided to build three copies of his car. The model started life as a 911SC, and the engine has been gifted by a more modern 3.2-liter Carrera playing with 230 horsepower (172 kW), which is also complimented with shorter gearing for best acceleration. Traction is assisted by a limited-slip differential, a set of 215/85 off-road tires with ultra-high sidewalls and a set of 16-inch Fuchs wheels. Apparently, the high-riding, rally-spec Bilstein coilover suspension can afford a high-speed, 65-foot (20-meter) jump – and there are stainless steel panels to protect the components while off-roading – or generally fooling around.